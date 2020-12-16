Liberman calls for union with Lapid, Sa'ar and Bennett to challenge Netanyahu

Yisrael Beiteinu leader MK Avigdor Lieberman called on fellow opposition lawmakers to join forces and challenge Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his ultra-Orthodox allies in the upcoming elections.

In a letter to Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid, Yamina chief Naftali Bennet and Gideon Sa'ar - who last week broke off from Likud to form his New Hope party - Liberman wrote that "the establishment of a liberal, Zionist coalition is the order of the day, especially in light of the growing cooperation between Netanyahu and representatives of the Islamic movement," alluding to PM's ties with Ra'am leader Mansour Abbas.

Yisrael Beytenu leader MK Avigdor Liberman ( Photo: Kobi Koanes )

"Such a bloc would be a true alternative to Netanyahu, and can ensure his replacement, which so many citizens want. Such an upheaval would allow Israel to achieve what the most successful countries in the world are achieving."

Liberman acknowledged that there are differences between the parties, but said they should announce a united front, agree on several core principles and then hash out disagreements later.

The guiding principles the Yisrael Beytenu chief proposed, which he described as basic, include legislation for limiting prime ministers to 2 five-year terms only and holding Knesset and municipal elections on the same day in order to reduce costs, installing a constitution and the requirement for parties to position at least three women among their top ten candidates.

Yesh Atid leader MK Yair Lapid and Yamina leader MK Naftali Bennet ( Photo: EPA )

Another proposal, which seems to directly target Netanyahu, was a proposed legislation to bar any Member of Knesset under indictment from being nominated to form a government or become president.

The proposed platform also includes changes to matters of religion and state: allowing civil marriages, mandatory non-religious studies in the curriculum of ultra-Orthodox schools, allowing municipal rabbis to oversee conversion to Judaism, public transportation on Shabbat and mandatory military or non-military national service for all Israeli citizens.

Liberman did not call for the other parties to run under Yisrael Beytenu's leadership, but proposed a "mechanism" for choosing the bloc's leader and the list of candidates for the Knesset

New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar ( Photo: Knesset Channel )

On Tuesday, Likud MK Yifat Shasha-Biton announced on her Twitter page she was leaving the party to join Gideon Sa'ar’s new breakaway list as its number two.

"I've decided to embark on a journey alongside Gideon Sa'ar for new hope," Shasha-Biton said in a video she posted. "My partnership with Gideon stems from our dedication to politics of transparency and unity. Brave politics that echos the voice of the public."