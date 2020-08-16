Gamzu slams Arab community for 'coronavirus terrorism'

Israel's coronavirus czar, Prof. Ronni Gamzu, said Sunday the behavior of the Arab sector during the health crisis was so irresponsible that it practically carried out "an attack" that would have resulted in hundreds of coronavirus patients in the country.
"The Arab sector in the last two weeks, after the Eid al-Adha holiday, almost carried out an attack that would have resulted in hundreds of patients," he told Ynet. "Gatherings, riots, parties, complacency, apathy - thinking coronavirus would not hurt them."