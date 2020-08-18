Ex-Lebanese PM: Family accepts ruling on father's killing

Former Lebanese premier Saad Hariri says the family accepts the verdicts issued Tuesday by a UN-backed tribunal on the killing of his father 15 years ago.

Hariri tells reporters in Leidschendam in the Netherlands: "The court has ruled." Now, he said, the family awaits the implementation of justice.

"Justice will be executed, regardless of how long it takes," he said.

The tribunal convicted one member of the Hezbollah militant group and acquitted three others of involvement in the 2005 assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri.