Ballot box observer allegedly attempted to fake election results in favor of Torah Judaism

The State Attorney's Office has filed an indictment against 20-years-old David Leib Salomons, 20, who served as an observer at the ballot box in Lod on behalf of the Torah Judaism Party in the last election.
According to the indictment, which was submitted to the Magistrate's Court in Ramla on March 2, during the counting of the votes, the defendant pulled out of his pocket Torah Judaism ballot papers and added them to the pile of ballot papers that were on the table. At this point, the ballot box chairman stopped counting the votes, confronted the defendant, and called the police to the scene.