Ballot box observer allegedly attempted to fake election results in favor of Torah Judaism

The State Attorney's Office has filed an indictment against 20-years-old David Leib Salomons, 20, who served as an observer at the ballot box in Lod on behalf of the Torah Judaism Party in the last election.

