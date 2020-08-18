National lab chief: Goal is develop an effective vaccine, not be first

The head of the Defense Ministry’s Institute for Biological Research said Tuesday the Ness Ziona-based laboratory’s aim is to produce an effective vaccine against the coronavirus, not to be the first to develop one.
“I think our goal is not to be first, but to bring a good vaccine for the citizens of the State of Israel,” Shmuel Shapira told Knesset's Science and Technology Committee.
The institute announced earlier this month that it would begin human trials in mid-October for the COVID-19 vaccine it is developing.