France's Macron announces fundraising conference for Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron says an international fundraising conference for Lebanon will be held in the next few days after the deadly explosion that devastated Beirut.
On a visit to the gutted city, Macron said Thursday that France will organize a conference with European, American and Middle Eastern and other donors to raise money for food, medicine, housing and other urgent aid.
He promised a "clear and transparent governance" so that the aid goes directly to the populations and aid groups.