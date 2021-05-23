Nuclear monitoring deal between Iran, IAEA has expired, says top lawmaker

Iran's parliament speaker said on Sunday that a three-month monitoring deal between Tehran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog had expired as of May 22, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported.

