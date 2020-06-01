Thousands protest domestic violence at Tel Aviv rally

Thousands gathered on Monday in Tel Aviv's Charles Clore Park to protest against domestic violence and called on the government to promote initiatives to protect women.

The rally was hosted under the banner, "Women, end the violence together," following the death of eight women, killed in acts of domestic abuse since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, and 11 since the beginning of the year.

Hundreds of demonstrators protest against domestic abuse in Tel Aviv ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

Among the attendants was Lily Ben-Ami, chairperson of the Michal Sela Forum and sister of Michal Sela, a woman who was stabbed to death by her husband in October 2019.

Several relatives of domestic violence victims also spoke at the event, including Shira Vishniyak, sister of Maya Vishniyak, who was recently killed by her boyfriend.

A demonstrator holding a sign saying 'you are not alone' ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

As Israel prepares for a potential second wave of the novel coronavirus, chairwoman of women's organization Na'amat, Hagit Pe'er, expressed concern that further possible closures and lockdowns may ensnare victims once more with their attackers.

Cases of domestic violence have risen dramatically since the beginning of the pandemic due to the victims of such abuse being often confined to home with those that harm them.