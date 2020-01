Blue & White leader Benny Gantz says he supports the release of Donald Trump's long-awaited Middle East peace plan before the March 2 Knesset elections.

Blue & White leader Benny Gantz says he supports the release of Donald Trump's long-awaited Middle East peace plan before the March 2 Knesset elections.

Blue & White leader Benny Gantz says he supports the release of Donald Trump's long-awaited Middle East peace plan before the March 2 Knesset elections.