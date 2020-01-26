France reports 27% increase in anti-Semitic acts

Anti-Semitic acts increased in France last year by 27%, acts against Muslims inched higher while anti-Christian acts remained stable but highest of all, France's interior minister said Sunday, denouncing the situation as intolerable.
On top of that, acts described as bearing a racist and xenophobic character, mostly threats, more than doubled between 2018 and 2019 - increasing from 496 to 1,142, according to a statement by Interior Minister Christophe Castaner.
"Expressions and acts of hate, whether they target origins or religious beliefs, whether they take the form of physical violence or verbal threats, are an intolerable attack on our common project, the foundations of our social pact," the statement said.
First published: 20:53 , 01.26.20