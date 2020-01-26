France reports 27% increase in anti-Semitic acts

Anti-Semitic acts increased in France last year by 27%, acts against Muslims inched higher while anti-Christian acts remained stable but highest of all, France's interior minister said Sunday, denouncing the situation as intolerable.

Anti-Semitic acts increased in France last year by 27%, acts against Muslims inched higher while anti-Christian acts remained stable but highest of all, France's interior minister said Sunday, denouncing the situation as intolerable.

Anti-Semitic acts increased in France last year by 27%, acts against Muslims inched higher while anti-Christian acts remained stable but highest of all, France's interior minister said Sunday, denouncing the situation as intolerable.

On top of that, acts described as bearing a racist and xenophobic character, mostly threats, more than doubled between 2018 and 2019 - increasing from 496 to 1,142, according to a statement by Interior Minister Christophe Castaner.

On top of that, acts described as bearing a racist and xenophobic character, mostly threats, more than doubled between 2018 and 2019 - increasing from 496 to 1,142, according to a statement by Interior Minister Christophe Castaner.

On top of that, acts described as bearing a racist and xenophobic character, mostly threats, more than doubled between 2018 and 2019 - increasing from 496 to 1,142, according to a statement by Interior Minister Christophe Castaner.