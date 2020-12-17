Iran's president says 'no doubt' U.S. will return to nuclear deal commitments

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday he was certain the incoming U.S. administration will return to its nuclear deal commitments and lift crippling sanctions on his country.

