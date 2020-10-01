Low-cost fashion chain H&M sees sales 16% drop due to virus

Swedish low-cost fashion brand Hennes & Mauritz AB said Thursday its third quarter sales fell 16% to 51 million kronor ($ 5.7 million), largely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Swedish low-cost fashion brand Hennes & Mauritz AB said Thursday its third quarter sales fell 16% to 51 million kronor ($ 5.7 million), largely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Swedish low-cost fashion brand Hennes & Mauritz AB said Thursday its third quarter sales fell 16% to 51 million kronor ($ 5.7 million), largely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.