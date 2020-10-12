Poll shows Israelis overwhelmingly favor Trump win in upcoming U.S. election

A clear majority of Israelis favor the re-election of U.S. President Donald Trump come November’s presidential elections, a new poll conducted for i24NEWS showed Monday night.

Answering the question, “which U.S. presidential candidate do you think will be better for Israel?”, 63.3% of respondents chose the Republican leader.

In contrast, Democrat candidate and former vice president Joe Biden came up with a mere 18.8 percent.

Moreover, 53.2 percent said they think the Israeli right will be significantly harmed if Trump is not re-elected. A little over 21 percent replied that “Israel acts independently,” therefore won’t be influenced by a change in the White House.

Almost half of Israelis (48.2 percent) thought that U.S. Jews are “mistaken” to support the Democrat Party, versus 35.5 percent who thought they were “correct” in doing so.

On the question of whether a rift has grown between American Jewry and the State of Israel in recent years, 47 percent replied that it can be mended, 35.3 percent said there is “no rift, only debate,” and 12.4 percent answered the rift cannot be mended.

Some 48 percent of Israeli said they are “extremely interested” in the events leading up to the U.S. presidential elections with close to 40 percent stressing they are “somewhat interested.”

In addition, a little over half of the respondents (50.9 percent) said they believe that U.S.-Israel ties will be harmed if Biden is elected, versus 43.5 percent who said that relations won’t be harmed.

The survey, conducted by Shlomo Filber and Tzuriel Sharon of Direct Polls, was held digitally on October 6, among 519 adults (aged 18 and over) representing a cross-section of Israeli society.



