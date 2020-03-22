Coronavirus death toll in Italy's Lombardy rises by around 360 in a day-source

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in the northern region of Lombardy, which has borne the brunt of Italy's contagion, has risen by around 360 in a day to more than 3,450, a source told Reuters on Sunday.

