Constitution Committee approves closure regulations,

The Ministerial Constitution Committee approved the tightened closure regulations, which will go into effect at midnight and are expected to last for at least two weeks.
During the tightened closure the public will be restricted from traveling no more than one kilometer from their homes and banned from entering residences in which they do not live; trade and entertainment venues will be closed; restaurants will only be able to provide food deliveries; non-public facing businesses will be able to operate at 50% capacity; public transport will operate at 50% of the usual schedule; and social gatherings will be restricted to 10 people in an open air location and 5 people indoors.