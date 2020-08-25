Shin Bet arrests Palestinian suspected of stabbing Israeli

A Palestinian suspect was arrested for stabbing an Israeli for nationalist reasons, the Shin Bet security agency announced on Tuesday.
The attack was carried out in mid-August when the Palestinian, a resident of the West Bank town of Jenin, stabbed an Israeli man at a construction site in Rosh HaAyin. The victim, a resident of Ashkelon, was seriously wounded in the attack.
According to a statement, Shin Bet launched intensive intelligence and operational activities in cooperation with police and the IDF immediately after the incident to locate the attacker under the assumption this was a terrorist attack.