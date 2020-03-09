IDF troops go online on battlefield

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in recent days completed a multi-arms, multi dimensional-exercise integrating upgrades for the Digital Army Program.

Calcalist has learned that the upgraded system includes an advanced video networking that provides forces in the field with seamless access to operational video information using classified tablet handheld devices, Command & Control applications of either ground or air forces.

An IDF soldier using the new DAP ( Photo: Elbit Systems )

The objective is to synchronize through live video feeds all the participating forces and enable high quality debriefing.

The Digital Army Program (DAP) that had been developed by Elbit Systems went into operational service with the IDF some 15 years ago, with the cost accumulating to billions of shekels.

Other Western militaries have also contracted Elbit to provide such capabilities including an approximately $500 million contract with the Australian Defense Forces.

The advanced version of the DAP is based on unique secured video compression techniques developed by Elbit, which are also integrated in Elbit’s software defined radio systems that have been procured by for example the Swiss Army in a contract expected to top $200 million.

Illustrative: An IDF soldier sits atop a Merkava tank on the Gaza border ( Photo: AFP )

“This is not merely another step for the Digital Army Program (DAP), it is a change that provides us with capabilities we did have before," says Colonel Udi, commander of the brigade that operates Merkava MK IV battle tanks.

"While the new system is based on the mature robust DAP network it delivers the tanks information that was not available before," he says.

It provides us with faster connectivity to the Air Force, which greatly improves our fire capacity. Air and ground forces now receive a common operational picture, creating a level of trust that is necessary to allow the IAF to carry out close fire support missions. It really enables us to better leverage the Israeli Air Force's precision munitions.”

The new version of DAP was develop in association with the department of C4I & Cyber Defense Directorate of the IDF.

“Inter-connectivity across branches and echelons significantly increases operational effectiveness,” says Colonel Lior of the IDF C4I Directorate.