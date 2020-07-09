Albania Holocaust memorial honors locals who protected Jews

Albania unveiled a Holocaust memorial in the capital on Thursday to honor the dead and the Albanians who protected Jews from the Nazis.
The marble memorial was put at an entrance to Tirana's Artificial Lake Park, close to Mother Teresa Square. The inscription was written in three languages -- English, Hebrew and Albanian -- and it said that "Albanians, Christians and Muslims endangered their lives to protect and save the Jews."
"We are the only country with more [Jews] after World War II, where the [Jews] came in search of protection and salvation," Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said.