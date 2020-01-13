Turkish, Syrian top spies meet in first official contact in years

Turkish and Syrian heads of intelligence met in Moscow on Monday, in the first official contact in years despite Ankara's long-standing hostility to President Bashar al-Assad, a senior Turkish official and Syrian news agency SANA said.
Both sides have said there have been intelligence contacts, but this is the first explicit acknowledgment of such a senior meeting.
Turkey's intelligence chief, Hakan Fidan, and his Syrian counterpart discussed the ceasefire in Syria's Idlib, and possible coordination against the Kurdish presence in northern Syria.
The discussions included "the possibility of working together against YPG, the terrorist organization PKK's Syrian component, in the East of the Euphrates river," a Turkish official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
First published: 23:15 , 01.13.20