Iran leader urges Muslim states to back Palestinians militarily, financially

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday called on Muslim states to support Palestinians militarily and financially and help rebuild Gaza after an 11-day conflict with Israel, Iranian media reported.
"Muslim states must sincerely support the Palestinian people, through military...or financial support ...or in rebuilding Gaza's infrastructure," Khamenei said in a statement. He urged Muslims to demand that their governments back Palestinians.
"All influential elements of (Israel's) regime and the criminal (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu must be prosecuted by international and independent courts," Khamenei said.
Iran's Foreign Ministry earlier said Palestinians had won a "historic victory" over Israel.