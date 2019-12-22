Syrian troops push toward Turkish observation post in Idlib

Syrian government forces pushed deeper in their offensive on the last remaining rebel stronghold in the country's northwest on Sunday, getting very close to a Turkish observation post in the area, opposition activists said.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and the opposition's Syrian Civil Defense, also known as White Helmets, reported shelling and airstrikes on rebel-held villages in Idlib on Sunday, saying that at least one civilian was killed.
First published: 22:22 , 12.22.19