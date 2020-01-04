NATO suspends Iraq training mission after Soleimani killing

NATO has suspended training of Iraqi forces to ensure the safety of several hundred mission members amid fears for regional stability after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad killed a top Iranian general, an alliance spokesman said on Saturday.
"The safety of our personnel in Iraq is paramount," acting NATO spokesman Dylan White said in a statement.
"We continue to take all precautions necessary. NATO's mission is continuing, but training activities are temporarily suspended."
First published: 18:18 , 01.04.20