Issachar lands in Israel: I want to thank everyone, still shocked

An Israeli-American woman jailed in Russia on drug charges landed in Israel on Thursday from Moscow on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plane after nine months in a Russian prison. Naama Issachar was freed just hours after President Vladimir Putin agreed to her release.
The young Israeli thanked journalists and supporters for waiting for her upon landing at Ben-Gruin Airport.
"Right now, all I've got to say is thank you to everyone. I'm still shocked by the whole situation," said Issachar.
The 26-year-old New Jersey-born backpacker was arrested in April at a Moscow airport, where she was transferring en route from India to Israel. She was convicted and sentenced to 7.5 years in prison over the possession of nine grams of cannabis.