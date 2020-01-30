Issachar lands in Israel: I want to thank everyone, still shocked

An Israeli-American woman jailed in Russia on drug charges landed in Israel on Thursday from Moscow on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plane after nine months in a Russian prison. Naama Issachar was freed just hours after President Vladimir Putin agreed to her release.

The young Israeli thanked journalists and supporters for waiting for her upon landing at Ben-Gruin Airport.

"Right now, all I've got to say is thank you to everyone. I'm still shocked by the whole situation," said Issachar.

