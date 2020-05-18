Israel reports no new coronavirus cases, deaths

For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, Israel has seen no new cases of coronavirus or deaths in a 12-hour period.

The current death toll stands at 272 people, the Health Ministry said Monday morning.

A couple in Tel Aviv after coronavirus restrictions were eased ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

Since the pandemic broke out, 16,621 people have been infected by the virus in Israel, while 13,014 people have already recovered. On Sunday 11 new cases were confirmed.

There are currently 3,335 people with COVID-19, with 167 of them receiving treatment in hospitals.

There are 57 people who are seriously ill, with 47 on ventilators for respiratory assistance.

The number of tests for coronavirus conducted daily continues to be much lower than the 10,000 tests per day promised by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. On Sunday, just 4,344 people were tested.

Children return to school after the coronavirus pandemic closed all educational institutions ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

The Israeli government has been gradually lifting restrictions imposed on the public to stop the spread of coronavirus, with schools now open for children of all ages with no social distancing.

Two teachers in the central city of Rehovot have however been confirmed to have contracted the virus in recent day, sending nearly 100 children into quarantine.

Israel's former health minister Yaakov Litzman on Sunday slammed the preparations to deal with the outbreak as excessive.

He said the projected number of hospitalizations presented by the ministry's director-general Moshe Bar-Siman-Tov at the beginning of the crisis and adopted by the prime minister was exaggerated and caused immense harm to Israel's economy.