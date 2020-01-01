Blue & White, Knesset Speaker to meet Sunday on establishment of Knesset House Committee

Blue & White Knesset faction leader MK Avi Nissenkorn will meet on Sunday with Knesset Speaker and Likud MK Yuli Edelstein and Knesset legal advisor Eyal Yinon.
The three will discuss the establishment of the Knesset House Committee in order to begin deliberations on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request for immunity from standing trial in three corruption cases.
The committee is defunct and has been for the past year, due to three elections within 12 months.
First published: 21:41 , 01.01.20