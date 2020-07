Hezbollah’s deputy chief brushed off Israel’s warnings and kept quiet on whether the terror group will retaliate over the death of its fighter in an airstrike last week.

Hezbollah’s deputy chief brushed off Israel’s warnings and kept quiet on whether the terror group will retaliate over the death of its fighter in an airstrike last week.

Hezbollah’s deputy chief brushed off Israel’s warnings and kept quiet on whether the terror group will retaliate over the death of its fighter in an airstrike last week.