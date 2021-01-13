'He must go,' U.S. House Speaker Pelosi says as Trump impeachment starts

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday called on lawmakers to impeach President Donald Trump, saying he must be held accountable for inciting last week's violent attack on Congress.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday called on lawmakers to impeach President Donald Trump, saying he must be held accountable for inciting last week's violent attack on Congress.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday called on lawmakers to impeach President Donald Trump, saying he must be held accountable for inciting last week's violent attack on Congress.