Egypt sentences 37 to jail for joining Islamic Stat

An Egyptian court sentenced 37 people on Monday to jail terms including life imprisonment for joining or supporting Islamic State's Sinai Province affiliate, judicial sources said.
Militants loyal to Islamic State have been waging an insurgency in the north of the Sinai Peninsula and other parts of the country that has killed hundreds of soldiers, police and residents.
A Cairo criminal court sentenced eight defendants to life terms and 29 to terms ranging from one to 15 years, after prosecutors accused them of planning attacks, promoting the group's ideology in prisons and financing its cells, the judicial sources said. Seven were acquitted.
First published: 15:52 , 01.27.20