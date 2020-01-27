Egypt sentences 37 to jail for joining Islamic Stat

An Egyptian court sentenced 37 people on Monday to jail terms including life imprisonment for joining or supporting Islamic State's Sinai Province affiliate, judicial sources said.

Militants loyal to Islamic State have been waging an insurgency in the north of the Sinai Peninsula and other parts of the country that has killed hundreds of soldiers, police and residents.

