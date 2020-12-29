Blue & White slams Nissenkorn over intentions to join Huldai's party

Blue & White attacked Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn, after he announced on Tuesday that he will join Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai's new political party ahead of the March elections.
"Nissenkorn proved he watches first and foremost for himself. He did not even have the courage to leave the party properly and resign. Huldai watch your back," said Blue & White. "Nissenkorn is being ungrateful and is acting like a monger and not as a leader. Benny Gantz appointed him, backed him all the way... In the end, he made a personal decision and turned his back on him"