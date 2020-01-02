High Court throws out 'premature' petition on PM's ability to from government

The High Court of Justice ruled Thursday it will not give its opinion on whether an indicted parliament member can form a new government, effectively giving way to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to establish a coalition if he emerges victorious after the March 2 elections.

The High Court of Justice ruled Thursday it will not give its opinion on whether an indicted parliament member can form a new government, effectively giving way to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to establish a coalition if he emerges victorious after the March 2 elections.

The High Court of Justice ruled Thursday it will not give its opinion on whether an indicted parliament member can form a new government, effectively giving way to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to establish a coalition if he emerges victorious after the March 2 elections.