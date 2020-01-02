Channels
השופטים בבית המשפט הלעיון
Chief Justice Esther Hayut, Deputy Justice Hanan Melcer and Justice Uzi Vogelman
Photo: Reuters
High Court throws out 'premature' petition on PM's ability to from government

The justices presiding over the hearing decide not to give their opinion on whether Netanyahu, indicted on 3 corruption charges, could stay in his role as Israel's premier if his Likud party wins the March 2 election

Ynet, Associated Press |
Published: 01.02.20 , 17:04
The High Court of Justice ruled Thursday it will not give its opinion on whether an indicted parliament member can form a new government, effectively giving way to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to establish a coalition if he emerges victorious after the March 2 elections.
    • Israeli law requires cabinet ministers and mayors to resign if indicted but does not specify so for a sitting prime minister. There are no restrictions on Netanyahu to run in the unprecedented third elections in less than a year, but good governance groups petitioned the court, claiming he could not be tasked with forming a new government.
    Chief Justice Esther Hayut, Deputy Justice Hanan Melcer and Justice Uzi Vogelman, who presided over the hearing, threw out the petition, ruling it to be highly hypothetical.
    “At this time, it is theoretical and premature.”

    First published: 17:04 , 01.02.20
