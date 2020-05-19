Government approves reopening of restaurants on May 27

The Israeli government and restaurant owners have reached an agreement to reopen all eateries nationwide next Wednesday, May 27, further phasing out restrictions put in place to fight coronavirus.

The new order includes all restaurants, bars, and night clubs. The latter is sill subject to further discussions.

Business owners have accepted the emerging outline, which they say allows them to safeguard the health of their customers while remaining profitable and agreed to act according to it until the coronavirus crisis is over.

According to the outline, businesses will place hand sanitizers and check patrons' temperature at the entrance and will place tables at least 1.5-2 meters apart. Restaurant staff will maintain strict hygiene and waiters will wear masks.

Customers will be required to make reservations ahead and also sign a health declaration and check for temperature upon arrival.

Kitchen workers will not be required to wear masks. Dishes must be washed at a temperature higher than 72 degrees Celsius (160 degrees Fahrenheit).

Venues of up to 100 customers are can reach 100% occupancy while larger venues can reach a maximum of 85% occupancy. Customers will have to sit at least a meter apart outdoors.

Live shows will still be prohibited.

As coronavirus restrictions began to ease, restaurateurs protested that customers should be able to sit at their eateries and not only order takeaway food.

The restaurateurs' union considered opening all eateries at the end of May, regardless of Health Ministry directives.

Owner of the "Susu & Sons" hamburger chain, chef Omer Miller, opened his restaurant on Saturday and allowed people to eat at tables in protest against the health regulations.