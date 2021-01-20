Coldest day of this winter season brings snow to Israel's north

The coldest day of this winter season so far has brought thunderstorms across the country and snowfall in Israel's north.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

A cold weather front hit the country earlier this week, bringing heavy rain, causing widespread flooding across northern Israel and freezing temperatures in the Golan Heights.

Snow on Mount Hermon ( Photo: Eric Marur )

On Wednesday it is expected to be colder than the seasonal average, rainy and windy, with lightning and thunderstorms in some areas.

Snow will continue on Mount Hermon, with light snow expected on the northern mountain peaks, at an altitude of 1,000 meters (3,280). Light snow mixed with rain is also expected on mountain tops in central Israel.

Flood warnings have been issued for coastal areas in central Israel and streams in southern parts on the country.

The rain is expected to stop in the afternoon hours, however it will remain unseasonably cold, with temperatures reaching 0 degrees Celsius in some areas. On Thursday and Friday, the weather is expected to be cold and dry.

Snow on Mount Hermon ( Photo: Mount Hermon )

In the northern city of Haifa, the temperatures will dip from 12 degrees Celsius during the day Sunday to 9 degrees at night. In Tel Aviv, the weather will be similar with a range of 14 degrees during the day and 11 degrees at night. In Jerusalem, the weather will be reach 7 degrees Celsius during the day and falling to 4 degrees overnight.