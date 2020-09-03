PM warns of high infection rate following red cities lockdown

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu referred on Thursday to the coronavirus Cabinet's decision to impose closures in "red cities", where the infection rate is highest.
"In recent days there has been an increase in infection rate, with a very dramatic increase seen on Wednesday. We decided to make an immediate effort against this increase," said Netanyahu. "In red cities, the infection starts within the cities themselves, the virus then breaks out to the rest of the Israeli population. I ask for the cooperation of all Israeli citizens in order to curb this disease."