Democrat Warnock claims U.S. Senate victory but Republican Loeffler vows she will win

Democrat Raphael Warnock claimed victory on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate race, while his Republican opponent, Senator Kelly Loeffler, said she would ultimately emerge from the contest as the winner.
With 98% of the votes counted, Warnock led Loeffler 50.4% to 49.6%, according to Edison Research. But no major U.S. network projected a winner, and vote counting in Tuesday's election was continuing into Wednesday.
The Warnock-Loeffler contest, and a second Senate runoff between Republican Senator David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, will determine control of the Senate and the fate of President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda.