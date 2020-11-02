IDF to start offering virus tests at malls, places of work

Israeli military said Monday it will start offering coronavirus tests at locations that attract crowds, such as malls and office buildings, in an effort to encourage the public to get tested for COVID-19.

The defense establishment and health authorities are apparently very concerned by the dwindling number of Israelis who choose to voluntarily get tested for the pathogen and have tasked the Home Front Command to come up with means to encourage testing.

Coronavirus testing center operated in Bnei Brak by the Home Front Command ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

According to the proposal, Home Front Command soldiers will deploy coronavirus testing centers at workplaces housing hundreds to thousands of workers, such as high-tech companies, public bodies and large institutions. The officials are mulling making tests mandatory for those coming back to work from unpaid leave.

In addition, coronavirus test samples will be taken from hundreds of shoppers at various shopping centers and malls, in what appears to be a condition for operating these businesses during winter.

"One of the things that bothers us is that we do not know about covert infections due to a lack of testing," said Col. Ariel Blitz, commander of the Dan district in the Home Front Command. "We talk a lot with the authorities on how to encourage the public to get tested in an effort to cut the chain of infection," he said.

"Only if we reach the population ourselves, we will locate the individuals who walk around with coronavirus and spread it without knowing it."

Col. Ariel Blitz, commander of the Dan district in the Home Front Command ( Photo: The IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

In the meantime, the military unveiled another plan meant to help assist the government in the national efforts in the battle against COVID-19, which would also help lift the burden off the Home Front Command.

According to the outline, troops at army bases located near certain municipalities will be assigned permanently to assist the towns instead of having to move from one community to the other, as was the case until this point.

Starting next week, "coronavirus units" will be assigned to 37 different municipalities, with more towns expected to be added to that list in the future.

Soldiers from Central Command Headquarters ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

In northern Israel, the army's 188th Brigade will be assigned to Nahariya, Golani Brigade Command to Kiryat Shmona, the 146th Division to Tiberias, Northern Command Headquarters to Safed, the Havat HaShomer Traning Base to the Druze town of Julis, Michve Alon Education and Instructional Center to Karmiel and the Haifa Naval Base to the city of Haifa.

In central Israel, the Tzrifin Base will be assigned to Holon, while the Glilot Intelligence Headquarters will be tasked with helping the local Arab councils of Jaljulia, Kfar Qasim and Kafr Bara.

Central Command Headquarters in Jerusalem will be assigned to Beit Shemesh, the Nahal Soreq Base to the Mateh Yehuda Regional Council, Tel Nof Air Base to Ramle and Palmachim Air Base to Lod.

IDF Home Front Command soldiers in Bnei Brak ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

In southern Israel, Southern Command Headquarters will be assigned to Be'er Sheva, Hatzerim Air Base to Netivot and the 80th Division to Eilat.

According to a senior IDF officer, all aid will be provided in accordance with communities' needs. Municipal authorities will continue to lead all local efforts, with soldiers providing the required assistance.