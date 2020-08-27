EU signs contract with AstraZeneca on supply of potential COVID-19 vaccine

The European Commission said on Thursday it had signed a contract on behalf of EU states with British drugmaker AstraZeneca for the supply of at least 300 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The European Commission said on Thursday it had signed a contract on behalf of EU states with British drugmaker AstraZeneca for the supply of at least 300 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The European Commission said on Thursday it had signed a contract on behalf of EU states with British drugmaker AstraZeneca for the supply of at least 300 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The move follows an advance purchase agreement signed by Brussels with AstraZeneca earlier in August.

The move follows an advance purchase agreement signed by Brussels with AstraZeneca earlier in August.

The move follows an advance purchase agreement signed by Brussels with AstraZeneca earlier in August.