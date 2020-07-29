Israel records highest daily number of virus cases since start of pandemic

The Health Ministry reported that 2,062 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed on Tuesday, the highest daily rise in infections since the pandemic started in Israel.

The Health Ministry reported that 26,983 tests were conducted on Tuesday, meaning the infection rate now stands at 8.4%.

A health worker holding a coronavirus test sample ( Photo: AFP )

Out of the current 33,377 patients battling the virus, 315 are in serious condition, with 96 connected to ventilators.

Four more virus-related deaths were reported, raising the national death toll since the start of the pandemic to 490.

The country's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu presented on Tuesday the key aspects of his "Magen Israel" (Israel Protector) plan which aims to curb the spread of the disease resurging across the country.

Coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu ( Photo: GPO )

Gamzu said that as part of his plan, the country's contact tracing program will now be handled by the IDF, which has "the technology, the tools, the ability,” adding that this is "at the heart of stopping the pandemic.

Virus testing will be increased to 60,000 people per day within the next two months and ultimately up to 100,000 by winter.

He also said that there will be more oversight and transparency regarding coronavirus decisions, along with the establishment of a panel of experts that will help determine policy.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz and coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu meeting with IDF Home Front Command officals ( Photo: Defense Ministry )

Another part of "Israel Protector" includes a new model that will see local authorities given more autonomy in dealing with the pandemic.

Local rates of infection will be designated red, orange or green.

The greener a city is, the more power the mayors will have to make decisions about what stores and activities to open. Red cities would be managed by Home Front Command in cooperation with the local authority.



















