Dubai to start vaccinations with Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot

Dubai will start vaccinating people with the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the state media office said on Tuesday as the United Arab Emirates battles its biggest outbreak since the pandemic begun.

