IDF officer injured during live fire exercise

An IDF officer was seriously injured during a live-fire exercise held in southern Israel near Tze’elim, according to the military.
The officer, a lieutenant colonel, was airlifted to Soroka Medical Center after being hit with the bullet of another officer that was in the same exercise.
Following several hours of surgery, the officer was hospitalized in the hospital's intensive care unit. His condition improved on Thursday morning, as he's now capable of breathing on his own and is conscious, Soroka Medical Center reported.