IDF officer injured during live fire exercise

An IDF officer was seriously injured during a live-fire exercise held in southern Israel near Tze’elim, according to the military.

An IDF officer was seriously injured during a live-fire exercise held in southern Israel near Tze’elim, according to the military.

An IDF officer was seriously injured during a live-fire exercise held in southern Israel near Tze’elim, according to the military.

The officer, a lieutenant colonel, was airlifted to Soroka Medical Center after being hit with the bullet of another officer that was in the same exercise.

The officer, a lieutenant colonel, was airlifted to Soroka Medical Center after being hit with the bullet of another officer that was in the same exercise.

The officer, a lieutenant colonel, was airlifted to Soroka Medical Center after being hit with the bullet of another officer that was in the same exercise.