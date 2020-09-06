Beirut search effort sparked by dog stops, no survivor found

A search operation of a building that collapsed during last month's deadly blast in Beirut stopped on Sunday after rescue workers said they did not find any survivors.

The operation in the historic Mar Mikhail district had gripped Lebanon since Thursday, sparking hope that a survivor might be found under the rubble a month after the blast on Aug. 4 that killed 191 people and wounded nearly 6,500. Seven people remain missing.

