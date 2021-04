Palestinian elections can take place only when Israel approves voting in east Jerusalem, the Israeli-annexed part of the city that Palestinians claim as their future capital, president Mahmud Abbas said Thursday.

Palestinian elections can take place only when Israel approves voting in east Jerusalem, the Israeli-annexed part of the city that Palestinians claim as their future capital, president Mahmud Abbas said Thursday.

Palestinian elections can take place only when Israel approves voting in east Jerusalem, the Israeli-annexed part of the city that Palestinians claim as their future capital, president Mahmud Abbas said Thursday.