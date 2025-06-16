IAEA chief says no further damage at Iranian enrichment facilities

UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi reported no additional damage at Iran’s Natanz and Fordow enrichment sites after Israel’s strikes; Significant damage was confirmed at Isfahan, including uranium conversion and processing facilities

UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi provided an update on Monday on the situation at Iran's nuclear facilities after Israel launched military strikes and said there was no sign of further damage at the Natanz or Fordow enrichment sites. Grossi and the International Atomic Energy Agency he heads had previously reported that the smallest of Iran's three enrichment plants, an above-ground pilot plant at the sprawling Natanz nuclear complex, had been destroyed.
Rafael Grossi with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi
Rafael Grossi with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi
(Photo: Atta Kenare/AFP)
While there was no sign of a physical attack on the bigger underground enrichment plant at Natanz, its power supply was destroyed, which may have damaged the uranium-enriching centrifuges there. No damage was seen at the Fordow plant, which is dug into a mountain.
"There has been no additional damage at the Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant site since the Friday attack, which destroyed the above-ground part of the Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plant," Grossi said in a statement to an exceptional meeting of his agency's 35-nation Board of Governors.
Having said over the weekend that Israeli strikes damaged four buildings at the Isfahan nuclear facilities including the uranium conversion facility that processes "yellowcake" uranium into uranium hexafluoride, the feedstock for centrifuges, so it can be enriched, he elaborated on the damage there. "At the Isfahan nuclear site, four buildings were damaged in Friday's attack: the central chemical laboratory, a uranium conversion plant, the Tehran reactor fuel manufacturing plant, and the UF4 (uranium tetrafluoride) to EU metal processing facility, which was under construction," he said.
Satellite picture showing the Natanz nuclear facility in Iran
Satellite picture showing the Natanz nuclear facility in Iran
(Photo: Planet Labs Inc)
"The (International Atomic Energy) Agency is and will remain present in Iran. Safeguards inspections in Iran will continue as soon as safety conditions allow, as is required under Iran's NPT (Non-Proliferation Treaty) safeguards obligations," he added.
