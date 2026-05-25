Israel’s high-tech and business sectors support trauma rehabilitation with benefit event

Leaders from Israel’s high-tech and business sectors attended a benefit event supporting HaGal Sheli's trauma rehabilitation programs for those affected by the war.

The event this past weekend at the Tower of David in Jerusalem, initiated by HaGal Sheli, was born out of an idea by Idan Nurick, founder and CEO of Paragon Solutions and quickly rallied the Israeli high-tech community surrounding the shared cause of strengthening resilience and national healing.

3 View gallery Right to left - Yaron Waksman, co-founder and CEO of HaGal Sheli; Avital Dekel-Chen, wife of freed hostage Sagui Dekel-Chen; Omer Tulchinsky, co-founder and curriculum director of HaGal Sheli ( Photo: Courtesy of HaGal Sheli )

All proceeds from the benefit will be dedicated to trauma treatment programs that use surfing and the sea as therapeutic tools through HaGal Sheli. The organization provides therapy and community-based support programs for individuals affected by trauma from all sectors of Israeli society.

The benefit, produced by TECH.NO.DROME, one of Israel’s most prominent event production companies, featured live performances from artists Omer Keinan, T-PURSE, REBRN, MITA GAMI, and Jackie (IT).

Attendees from the Israeli high-tech sector included Idan Nurick and Ehud Schneorson of Paragon Solutions, Nir Greenberg of Natural Intelligence, alongside representatives from City Bank, ION and Jefferies, and other senior figures from the high-tech industry, venture capital sector, and the broader Israeli economy. The attendees and donors play a significant role in supporting HaGal Sheli's activities.

3 View gallery Israels high-tech industry unites for a Shavuot benefit supporting trauma rehabilitation programs with HaGal Sheli ( Photo: Courtesy of HaGal Sheli )

“Since the outbreak of the war, we have witnessed an unprecedented surge in requests for mental health support," according to Yaron Waksman, co-founder and CEO of HaGal Sheli. "This benefit enables us to expand and deepen trauma care, providing hope, resilience and tools to thousands of people of all ages, including returned hostages, residents of the Gaza Envelope communities, Nova survivors, and members of the security forces. The event was incredible and deeply moving, and together we are rising to the challenge with the goal of leaving no one behind."

3 View gallery Right to left - Omer Tulchinsky, co-founder and curriculum director of HaGal Sheli; Idan Nurick, founder and CEO of Paragon; Yaron Waksman, co-founder and CEO of HaGal Sheli ( Photo: Courtesy of HaGal Sheli )

Hagal Sheli has been operating for the past 13 years to strengthen mental resilience and foster a sense of capability through the sea and surfing. The organization runs educational, therapeutic and rehabilitative programs for at-risk populations, trauma survivors, and individuals with physical, sensory or cognitive disabilities. HaGal Sheli's unique programs provides participants with tools for coping.

To date, over 20,000 graduates have completed the program, with 500 ongoing group programs operating each year. More than 500 professionals in the fields of therapy, education and surfing support participants across 12 surfing centers located along Israel’s coastline, as well as through activities in San Diego, California.