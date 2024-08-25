Hamas fires rocket at central Israel, rejects cease-fire proposals

Hamas fired a rocket from Gaza targeting central Israel, landing in an open area and causing no damage or injury. Sirens blared in Rishon Letzion, south of Tel Aviv in the late evening hours. Security authorities said the rocket landed outside the city.

Earlier, the terror group said it rejects new Israeli conditions put forward in Gaza ceasefire talks, casting further doubt on the chances of a breakthrough in the latest U.S.-backed effort to end the 10-month-old war.

3 View gallery A rocket launched from Gaza ( Photo: Reuters )

Months of on-off talks have failed to produce an agreement to end Israel's devastating military campaign in Gaza or free the remaining hostages seized by Hamas in the Oct. 7 massacre that triggered the war.

Key sticking points in ongoing talks mediated by the United States, Egypt and Qatar include an Israeli presence in the so-called Philadelphi Corridor, a narrow 14.5 km-long (nine-mile) stretch of land along Gaza's southern border with Egypt.

3 View gallery Hamas rocket launchers found along the Philadelphi Corridor ( Photo: IDF )

Hamas said Israel has backtracked on a commitment to withdraw troops from the Corridor and put forward other new conditions, including the screening of displaced Palestinians as they return to the enclave's more heavily populated north when the ceasefire begins.

"We will not accept discussions about retractions from what we agreed to on July 2 or new conditions," Hamas official Osama Hamdan told the group's Al-Aqsa TV on Sunday.

In July, Hamas accepted a U.S. proposal to begin talks on releasing Israeli hostages, including soldiers and men, 16 days after the first phase of an agreement aimed at ending the Gaza war, a senior Hamas source has told Reuters.

3 View gallery Osama Hamdan

Hamdan also said Hamas has handed to mediators its response to the latest proposal, saying U.S. talk of an imminent deal is false.