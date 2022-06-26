Bennett tells ministers to tie loose ends before Knesset dissolved

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday called on ministers to push through and complete whatever they can before the dissolution of the Knesset

"Take advantage of every day, every hour and every minute that is left in order to clear the table," Bennett said. "We remain responsible for citizens," he said.

3 View gallery Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in his final cabinet meeting on Sunday ( Photo: Yoav Dudkevitch )

Bennett spoke at the start of the weekly cabinet session, his last before he vacates the office of the prime minister. He thanked his ministers for their hard work, and always putting Israeli citizens above all else.

"This was an excellent government that relied on a complicated coalition, and here in this room there are groups of people who knew how to put aside ideological differences, rise above them and act for the sake of Israel," Bennetsaid.

"There governments who served for long terms with very meager accomplishments, we served for a short term but with incredible accomplishments," Bennett said.

3 View gallery Prime Minister Naftali Bennett ( Photo: Yoav Dudkevitch )

He concluded by wishing good luck to Yair Lapid, who will begin his role as prime minister in a matter of days.

Yair Lapid's administration is preparing to enter the prime ministry office between Tuesday and Thursday, depending on when the final votes to dissolve the Knesset are passed.

3 View gallery Yair Lapid ( Photo: Motti Kimchi )

Bennett has already prepared to debrief Lapid before he enters office, including on sensitive political and security matters.