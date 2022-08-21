Israeli public bus comes under fire in West Bank attack

Militants opened fire on a public bus on the West Bank late on Saturday, in the third shooting incident in the past month.

No injuries were reported, and the security forces were conducting searches in the area.

According to local settlement officials the bus traveling near the village of Silwad was full on passengers when it was hit by at least eight bullets.

"We see an increase in violence and a loss of deterrence, " Local mayor Israel Gantz said. "We demand immediate action to remove the threat of terror attacks," he said.

The driver of the bus said there were no troops in the area where the shots were fired.

"I heard the gunfire and quickly escaped the area to get as far away as I could from the gunmen," the driver said. "When I saw the damage to the bus, I could not sleep at night. I am still shaking. I drive this rout often but have never encountered such an attack," he said.

The bus drivers' union said public transport was viewed as an arm of the state and was therefore targeted repeatedly. "The Transportation Ministry must adopt a program to reduce the risk to drivers and passengers," the union said.

Earlier on Saturday, three women were arrested after weapons were found in their vehicle at the Kalkilia border crossing along with a suicide note.

The women from the Nablus area, did not resist their arrest or attempt to open fire on troops at the crossing and security forces were investigating whether they had been trying to get detained for personal reasons.







