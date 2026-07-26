Bahrain king speaks with Herzog, asks call be made public

President Isaac Herzog spoke Sunday afternoon with Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, in a call initiated by the Bahraini side.

In a rare move, the king also asked that the conversation be made public, marking the first such disclosure in years and coming against the backdrop of heightened tensions in the Gulf. The two leaders also spoke last week.

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and President Isaac Herzog in 2022 ( Photo: Amos Ben Gershom, GPO )

Bahraini officials said the conversation focused on regional developments and relations between the two countries within the framework of the Abraham Accords.

“I just held a phone call with His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain,” Herzog said in an official statement.

“During the call, we discussed the friendship and relations between Israel and Bahrain, as well as the importance of the US-led Abraham Accords in strengthening security, stability, and prosperity in the Middle East. We also spoke about recent developments in the region.”

“Bahrain is an important country in the Middle East, and I congratulated the King on his bold leadership and vision for the region,” Herzog added.

The relationship between the two leaders has developed over several years and has grown closer in recent years. This is the first time in years that such contact has been publicly acknowledged.

Bahrain has an interest in strengthening its ties with the West, particularly with the United States and Israel. The public disclosure of the call is also seen as a signal to Iran that Bahrain remains close to Israel and enjoys the backing of both Jerusalem and Washington.