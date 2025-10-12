Netanyahu: 'The battle isn’t over — some of our enemies are trying to recover'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a recorded statement on Sunday evening, his second in recent days, ahead of the expected release of the hostages on Monday morning.
“It’s an emotional evening — one of tears and joy — because tomorrow our sons and daughters will return home,” Netanyahu said. “This is a historic event, but the battle isn’t over.”
He added: “There were those who didn’t believe this would happen, but our soldiers believed, many in our nation believed — and I believed. I know there are many disagreements among us, but today, and I hope also in the time ahead, we have every reason to set them aside. Through our joint efforts we achieved great victories that amazed the entire world.”
Netanyahu went on to warn that “some of our enemies are trying to recover in order to attack us again,” without specifying which enemies he was referring to. “But as we say — we’re on it,” he added.
“I am convinced that precisely because of the victories we’ve achieved, through our shared strength we will overcome the challenges ahead and seize the opportunities before us,” Netanyahu said.
“During the war, my wife and I met many times with the hostages’ families. We saw their pain, their longing, their tears. Those meetings guided me in every decision I made during the war. I embraced the families and promised I would not rest until I brought their loved ones home," he added.
“I want to thank you, citizens of Israel — you who stood firm day after day, with love for our country. Tomorrow marks the beginning of a new path — a path of rebuilding, of healing, and, I hope, of uniting hearts.”