Mossad, Dutch princesses and a chilling ax murder plot

Dutch Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia is facing another alleged threat after authorities arrested a far-right activist suspected of planning to kill her and her sister, Princess Alexia.

Investigators found a note with the words “Amalia,” “Alexia” and “bloodbath,” as well as two axes engraved with the name “Alexia,” the Nazi salute “Sieg Heil” and “Mossad.”

2 View gallery Dutch royal family ( Photo: Sem van der Wal / various sources / AFP )

Amalia, 22, and Alexia, 20, are the daughters of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. Their younger sister, Princess Ariane, is 19.

Amalia, heir to the Dutch throne, has faced repeated security threats in recent years. In 2020, when she was 16, she was forced into hiding after a man with schizophrenia sent her Instagram messages threatening rape and other violence. He was sentenced to three months in prison and four years in psychiatric detention.

In 2022, when she was 18, Amalia was forced to leave her student apartment in Amsterdam just a month after beginning university studies and return to the heavily secured royal palace in The Hague. The move followed intercepted conversations among members of drug gangs that raised fears the “Mocro Maffia,” Dutch criminal groups with Moroccan roots involved in cocaine trafficking, planned to kidnap or assassinate her.

2 View gallery Dutch Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia ( Photo: AP Photo/Omar Havana, File )

A similar plot was identified at the time against then-Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Amalia later lived in Madrid for several months because of concerns that drug gangs would try to abduct her.

The latest alleged threat came from the far right. Dutch reports said the 33-year-old suspect was arrested in The Hague in February and is expected to appear before a judge Monday. His arrest and the allegations against him became public after prosecutors released the schedule for court hearings this week.

The motive for the alleged plot has not been disclosed, and it is unclear why the Hebrew word “Mossad” was engraved on one of the axes.