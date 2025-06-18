Iran blames Israel for hacking state TV, airing anti-regime footage and IDF symbols

Iranian opposition-affiliated outlet Iran International reported Wednesday night that Iranian state television broadcasts were briefly hijacked, with protest footage aired alongside calls for citizens to take to the streets against the regime. A logo associated with Israel's recent Operation Rising Lion was visible in the corner of the screen.
Iran’s national broadcasting authority confirmed the disruption and blamed Israel, saying in an official announcement: “If you see unrelated images, it is due to satellite signal interference by the Zionist enemy.”
While Israeli officials have repeatedly emphasized that toppling the Iranian regime is not a declared goal of the current fighting, Tehran continued to accuse Israel of psychological warfare.
Iran International suggested the hack was likely carried out via satellite signal interference, targeting viewers who access state TV through satellite receivers.
The breach follows a series of cyberattacks inside Iran attributed to Israeli-linked actors. On Tuesday, users across the country reported being unable to withdraw money from ATMs operated by Sepah Bank, which is owned by the Iranian government and tied to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
The hacker group “Predatory Sparrow,” which has previously claimed responsibility for attacks on Iranian fuel infrastructure and military-linked industries, took credit for the bank hack. The group alleged Sepah Bank was used to circumvent international sanctions and fund Iran’s missile and nuclear programs.
“This is the fate of any institution that serves the dictator’s terrorist fantasies,” the group said in a statement, thanking unnamed “partners” who helped carry out the cyberattack.
Separately, Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder, head of the IDF’s Military Intelligence Directorate, hinted at more operations to come following the unprecedented airstrike deep into Tehran earlier this week.
Visiting intelligence units on Tuesday, Binder praised the personnel for “the intelligence that cleared the way to Tehran and enabled the strike on the Iranian General Staff.”
“You’ll soon break new ground in other arenas as well,” he added. “You’ve proven you can cross borders and reach any target. Always remember—we are not fighting on just one front. We're fighting Iran, but we’re also keeping our eyes on the hostages in Gaza and the threats to our troops and civilians.”